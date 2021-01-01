From ashley furniture

Oster Corbett 5.4 Quart Nonstick Aluminum Dutch Oven in Blue, Blue

$46.99 on sale
($149.99 save 69%)
In stock
Buy at ashleyhomestore

Description

Liven up the kitchen space with the Oster Corbett 5.4 Quart Nonstick Aluminum Dutch Oven in Blue. This charming belly shaped cooking pot allows for well distributed heating while providing a large carrying capacity. Soft grip handles stay cool to the touch as they give you a comfortable hold. Cut down on oils and fats, thanks to the ceramic nonstick interior. For long lasting care, hand wash the cookware and avoid using abrasive tools. Create soups, curries, stews or any other warm comforts for the family to enjoy.

