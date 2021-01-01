From betsy drake interiors
Osprey Overlook 1-Sided Polyester Garden Flag
Features:Outdoor usePolyesterMachine washableArtwork by Betsy Drake and R.B. HamiltonProduct Type: Garden flagOrientation: VerticalDouble Sided: NoTheme: AnimalColor: Blue/BrownAnimal Type: BirdOfficially Licensed: NoAttachment Type: Pole sleeveFlagpole Included: NoPole Material: Flag Pole Finish: Material: Polyester/Polyester blendMaterial Details: Country of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayAdvertising: NoSpefications:ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12.5" W): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 12.5" W): 12.5Pole: NoPole Height: Pole Width Side to Side: Pole Depth Front to Back: Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 12.5" W): 1Assembly:Warranty: Size: 18" H x 12.5" W