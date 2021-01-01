From aron living
Osmo Mobile 3 - 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Handheld Stabilizer Vlog Youtuber Live Video for iPhone Android
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Featuring a new foldable design, a lots of new functions the Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone stabilizer is a must-have handheld gimbal for content creators. A 3-axis stabilized gimbal features brushless motors that provide smooth, real-time responses to eliminate unwanted camera movements. The Osmo Mobile 3 features a variety of functions allowing you to vlog and shoot content throughout the day including: Gesture Control, Dolly Zoom, Panoramas, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Sport Mode, Handy Convenience, Story Mode. Compatible Phones: Weight: 7 +/- 1oz; Thickness: 0.37'; Width: 2.44'-3.46' Mimo App requires iOS 10.0, Android 7.0 or above. Compatible devices include: iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6s Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, SE, Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S9+, S9, S9+, S9, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Note 8, Huawei P30 Pro, P30, P20, P10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9, Honor