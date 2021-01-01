Sea Gull Lighting Oslo 4.75 in. 1-Light Burnt Sienna Vanity Light with Cased Opal Etched Glass Shades

The Sea Gull Collection Oslo 1-light wall sconce in bronze offers shadow-free lighting in your powder room, spa, or master bath room. The Oslo lighting collection by Sea Gull Collection is a sleek design, with smooth and clean lines. The Opal Etched glass adds to this collection's contemporary and minimalist character. Offered in Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Bronze and textured Blacksmith finishes, the collection includes 9-light, 5-light, and 3-light chandeliers, pendants in 4-sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as 1-light, 2-light, 3-light and 4-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available. All fixtures are California Title 24 compliant.