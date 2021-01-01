Convenience Concepts Oslo 32 in. Glossy White Medium Round Wood Coffee Table

Brimming with retro charm, the Oslo Round Coffee Table from Convenience Concepts is the perfect addition to your home. With a minimalist mid century modern style, this table will update your decor. Its simplistic Scandinavian design and two-toned finish will create an airy feel to any room in your house while optimizing your surface space. Featuring a large round table top finished with a high gloss piano finish and four tapered legs made of solid wood, this table is built for longevity and easy maintenance while also being perfect to exhibit your favorite collectibles. Enjoy in no time with its easy assembly requiring only 2 easy steps. Look for more items from the Oslo Collection from Convenience Concepts, each sold separately. Color: Glossy White.