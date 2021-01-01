From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Oslo 1-Light Blacksmith Pendant with LED Bulbs
The Oslo lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting is a sleek design, with smooth and clean lines. The Opal Etched glass adds to this collection's contemporary and minimalist character. Offered in Chrome, Brushed Nickel or textured Blacksmith finishes. The assortment includes 9-light, 5-light and 3-light chandeliers, pendants in four sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as 1-light, 2-light, 3-light and 4-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available.