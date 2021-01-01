Azalea Skye Oshun Washed 4-Piece Gray Striped Cotton Full Sheet Set

The Azalea Skye Oshun Washed Sheet Set features a beautiful medium gray watercolor stripe on a crisp white ground. The 100% cotton, soft, light and airy feel. The sheet set is made from 144 thread count, plain weave cotton for a delightfully comfortable addition to your bedding collection. The Oshun Washed sheets will keep your bedding cozy and the environment healthy with the Oeko-Tex certification; the mark of excellence for products that are healthy for you and healthy for the environment. Each sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases (one pillowcase for twin sizes). Included fitted sheet features a 15 in. deep pocket (12 in. for Twin sizes) to ensure the sheet stays in place. For easy care, machine wash and rinse sheet set in cold water, gentle cycle with mild detergent. Twin set measures: Flat sheet- 66 in. W x 96 in. L, Fitted sheet- 39 in. W x 75 in. L , Standard Pillowcase- 20 in. L x 30 in. W. Twin XL set measures: Flat sheet- 66 in. W x 96 in. L, Fitted sheet- 39 in. W x 75 in. L , Standard Pillowcase- 20 in. L x 30 in. W. Full set measures: Flat sheet- 81 in. W x 96 in. L, Fitted sheet- 54 in. W x 75 in. L, Standard pillowcases- 20 in. L x 30 in. W. Queen set measures: Flat sheet- 90 in. W x 102 in. L, Fitted sheet- 60 in. W x 80 in. L; Standard pillowcases 20 in. L x 30 in. W. King set measures: Flat sheet- 108 in. W x 102 in. L, Fitted sheet 78 in. W x 80 in. L, King pillowcases- 20 in. L x 40 in. W.