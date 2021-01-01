From suncast

300' Hose Pot Gray - Suncast

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This handy Hose Pot from Suncast is great for stowing away your hose after each use and features a beautiful leaf design that complements any front porch, patio, or garden. Constructed of durable, lightweight resin, this product is easy to move around while also holding up to the elements. The Hose Pot can hold up to 300 feet of expandable hose and includes an opening at the bottom to allow direct connection to a water supply (capacity may vary depending on type of hose).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com