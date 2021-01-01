From xfactory
Oscillng 16? 3 Adjustable Speed Pedestal Stand Fan with Cover
Advertisement
It is impossible to address issues if we do not know about them! Thank you! It all depends on our customers' choices. But pls be known that Different shipping service means different shipping charges and shipping time! But All packages are added with tracking number. 1. 6-12 months Manufacturer's Warranty for defective items excluding items damaged and/or misused after receipt. Accessories come with a 3-month warranty.