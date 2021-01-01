From evesky
OS2 SC to LC Duplex Fiber Patch Cable 5-Meter(16.4ft), 9/125 Singlemode UPC Polish LSZH, Application for SFP, Media Converter
Advertisement
LC/UPC to SC/UPC Duplex, OS2 Single-mode, 9/125µm, LSZH, 5-Meter(16.4ft), jacket diameter: 3.0mm. With LC to SC termination, this high-quality fiber optic patch cable is specifically designed for gigabit ethernet applications. The patch cable is manufactured using top quality materials, with grade-a 9/125 duplex fiber, LSZH jacket and superior component. Low insertion loss: =0.3(dB), high return loss: =50(dB). All cables are 100% optically tested for insertion loss to ensure high speed and low loss. 1-Year warranty. 10Gtek offers more length and connector options. If you can't find the product you need, please contact us.