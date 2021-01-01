Orwell is an extensive assortment of industrial style fixtures. The beauty and character of the collection are in the refined details. This transitional series works well in a variety of settings. Partial shades shield the eyes from possible hot spots, while the open tops tease onlookers with a view of the sockets and bulbs. The design allows light and heat to escape from above and below the metal shades, providing both task and ambient lighting. Edison bulbs are recommended to compete the vintage, industrial look of the fixtures. A choice-selection of finish and shade combinations heightens the appeal of the series. Articulating arms can be locked in place with thumbscrews for style and function. Articulating series offers two installation options: Plug-in or Hardwire. Golden Lighting Orwell 10-in W 1-Light Chrome Industrial Wall Sconce | 3306-A1W CH-PW