From willa arlo interiors
Orth Typography '28523 Shopping Girls Noir Luxe' Graphic Art Print
Advertisement
Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this Glam art piece made by real artists. With an overarching Gray color and Metallic texture that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This Fashion wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This Fashion and Glam art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Format: Picture Frame, Size: 17" H x 12" W x 0.5" D