Orsa Pendant Light by Artemide - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (USC-0352038A) - Design by

The Orsa Pendant Light was designed by Foster + Partners and is made in Italy. Precise and showcasing a minimalist elegance, the Orsa Pendant Light is a pared down fixture that resembles a floating disk of light. Constructed of UV bonded glass, a slim black metal stem and methacrylate diffuser. The glass cover allows the LED light source to stay invisible while also allowing the light to softly diffuse outwards. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Dome. Color: Clear. Finish: Black