Orrville TV Stand for TVs up to 78"

Add a touch of sleek contemporary style to your entertainment space with this lovely stand, the perfect perch for your television. The warm brown finish and wood grain details give this piece a touch of traditional charm, while the clean-lined design, metallic hardware, and silver-finished feet round it out in a more modern style. This stand brings more than just style to your home, it also adds organizational appeal thanks to the two cabinets with two shelves, an open center shelf, and one drawer. Set this stand against an open wall in your living room, and fill it with your media accessories and top it with your flat-screen TV. Next, pull up a clean-lined gray sofa, an orange armchair, and a matching warm brown coffee table to craft the perfect ensemble for watching movies with your family and Sunday night football games. To up the drama, you can also top the stand with a blooming bouquet of white roses and some silver-framed family photos.