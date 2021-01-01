From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Orr Outdoor Floral 8 x 10 Area Rug, Blue/Ivory
Advertisement
This durable outdoor rug is a fresh, playful decoration that is perfect for sprucing up your patio area. It features a spring time inspiring Array of colors including blues and ivories. The cut and Loop Construction is emphasized by simple patterns that will work with any decor, indoors and out Includes: one (1) outdoor rug. Material: polypropylene. Composition: 100% polypropylene. Backing material: Woven polypropylene Weave Type: Machine Woven. Pile Type: mixed. Shape: Rectangular. Primary Pattern: trefoil Secondary Pattern: outdoor. Primary color: Blue. Secondary color: Ivory. No assembly required Dimensions: 120. 00 inches deep x 94. 00 inches wide x 1. 00 inches high