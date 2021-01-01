From the renovators supply inc.
Ornate Wood Wedge Floor Stop
Made of mango tree hardwood this elegant hanging door wedge conveniently hang from the doorknob when not in use. Stop losing your door wedge, hang it up by its beautiful leather rope. A perfect alternative from those cheap industrial rubber wedges, this wedge is designed for homes and businesses with a sense of style and practicality. This door wedge features a lovely ornate design. Select from an assortment of stains and finishes.