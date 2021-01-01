From kirkland's
Ornate Beaded Shepherds Christmas Wall Plaque
Get ready for Christmas with our Ornate Beaded Shepherds Christmas Wall Plaque. You'll love how its festive saying points to the reason for the season! Plaque measures 1.45W x 22.38 in. in diameter Crafted of wood composite Round shape Features the phrase "Shepherds saw angels sang wise men came" Accented with the wise men following the star and a beaded frame Hues of blue, tan, white, and black Weight: 3.6 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.