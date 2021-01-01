From national tree co
National Tree Co. Ornaments And Flocked Evergreen Indoor Outdoor Christmas Wreath, One Size , Green
This holiday-wreath features mixed evergreen and bristle branch-tips flocked with freshly-fallen snow. It is trimmed with clusters of berries on leafy, branch stems and assorted-size glossy ball ornaments. Display this attractive decoration on doors, walls and windows, in indoor or covered outdoor locations. 24" diameter Flocked, evergreen branch tips Trimmed with berries and ball ornaments Indoor or covered outdoor use Features: FlockedUse: Outdoor, IndoorMeasurements: 24 Width/InchesWidth (in.): 24 InchBase Material: 100% Polyvinyl ChlorideCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported