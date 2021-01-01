Create an atmosphere that's welcoming to visitors and residents alike with the Ormond Collection. This versatile series is designed to work with a number of dé£¯r styles. Straight lines are balanced by gentle curves for a contemporary look. The fixtures are available in pewter and matte black. The brushed pewter finish softens the lines and adds to the fixture’s modern look. This one-light bath vanity fixture can be used as an accent to light hallways and nooks. Select a shadeless option for a minimalist aesthetic or choose between 3 glass options: Clear Cone Glass Shades, Cylinder Opal Glass Shades, and Seeded Glass Globe Shades. Golden Lighting Ormond 1-Light Pewter Transitional Vanity Light | 2120-BA1 PW