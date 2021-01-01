Orlo Blue Artisan Rug 5'x8'

Freeform circles and rings update traditional carpet design in this contemporary rug designed by Laura Foster Nicholson. A simplified palette of dark blue on cream enhances the rug's graphic edge and modern attitude. Using rayon yarn for visual depth and silky sheen, skilled artisans use a time-intensive process of passing yarn through patterned fabric with a tufting tool to create its luxurious pile. Handprinting makes each rug unique, varying slightly in value and saturation as hand pressure changes slightly with each impression.Order rugs up to 6'x9' online and pickup in a store near you. It's fast, easy and free.For 8'x10' and larger rugs, order online and arrange a convenient warehouse pickup or delivery. Designed by Laura Foster Nicholson Handloomed and -tufted 100% rayon 100% cotton backing Rug pad recommended For cleaning, we recommend using a professional experienced in cleaning fine rugs To avoid damage to your rug, always vacuum with the beater bar off, using a high pile setting Made in India