Orlando Patio Dining Armchair with Cushions

With this teak patio dining armchair with cushions, you have more seating for your guests when enjoying meals outside. Made of durable, solid teak wood that's naturally weather resistant, this armchair features a traditional latticework back and scalloped armrests. It's topped with a cushion filled with a polyester-foam blend for just the right amount of padding. Plus, the cushion comes in a removable cover in the weather-resistant fabric of your choice. To remove the cover, simply unzip it for fuss-free upkeep. Frame Color: Haley Teak #27 Oyster Teak Finish, Cushion Color: Natural White