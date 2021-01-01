Orlando 1 - Light Single Square / Rectangle Pendant

This pendant offers a plug-in swag light conversion kit. It has an E26 medium base socket and uses 1 standard light bulb, 60-watt max (light bulb not included). It can easily convert a standard spider construction lamp shade to a portable pendant swag lamp that does not need to be installed to a ceiling outlet box. This model features a transitional hardback empire shaped lampshade. Made with calico fabric. It is UL listed for indoor, dry location. It required hardware for installation. Perfect for renters or homeowners that want to avoid the expense and effort of adding a ceiling outlet for a hanging fixture.