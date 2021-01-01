Orisfur. Sofa Set Morden Style Couch Furniture Upholstered Armchair, Loveseat And Three Seat For Home Or Office (1+3 Seat)

The modern modular combination of sofas can be placed in a variety of layouts small or large spacious living areas to suit different spaces. The comfortable cushions are constructed of fine velvet material and the seat cushions are filled with highly elastic foam and polyester wadding to provide comfortable support for your body and easily regain their shape when you stand up. The complete set includes 1 three-seat sofa and 1 armchair, perfectly filling the ample space for living room and guest seating. The rectangular armrests give the design a mid-century vibe, while this beautiful sofa set adds elegance to your living space.