Orisfur. Sectional Sofa Set Morden Style Couch Furniture Upholstered Sectional Armchair, Loveseat And Three Seat For Home Or Office (2+3 Seat)

▲Selling Points: ✔Complete sofa set includes 1 three seater sofa, 1 loveseat and 1 sofa chair perfect for filling living rooms and seating guests with ample space. While the rectangular-shaped arms round out the design with a Hint of Mid Century Style，adding a tasteful addition to your living space with this beautiful sofa set.✔Comfortable seat cushion: fine velvet material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.✔Solid and Durable: wood frame and durable legs make the sofa sets for living room can support largest weight of 300lbs/seat, added stability and durability, can be used for a long time.✔Modern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces