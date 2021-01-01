Orion Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Cream - Finish: Yellow - (BT999)

The Orion Table Lamp from Robert Abbey is composed of a glazed ceramic body and a linen shade. The ceramic has been given a beautifully faceted shape that is balanced out by the round shape of the fabric shade. Includes a gently tapered linen shade to diffuse light and create a warm glow, this lively table lamp is the perfect addition to modern bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices. Features a hi-lo dimming switch on the socket for control over the light level and 96 of silver cord, so it can be placed in a wide radius of locations. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Cream. Finish: Butter