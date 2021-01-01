Orion Single Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Grey - (136430-1007)

The Orion Single Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a graceful and openly styled piece. Hand-forged, sculpted steel forms a simple loop that features an inner, sweeping stem with wave-like ribbons at either end, each cradling a single visible lamp. Facing in opposite directions, these lights and beautiful shades lend a lovely layer of illumination to rooms as they evoke a soft sense of movement. Expressive and eye-catching, this airy and elegant pendant light makes a statement in the rooms it brightens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting