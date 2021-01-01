Orion 3-Pipe Triple Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (136439-1025)

The Orion 3-Pipe Triple Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge presents an airy, elegant character easily able to enhance a variety of dÃ©cor styles. An inspired sample of the modern American blacksmith design at the core of Hubbardton Forge, its designed by Ori Goldberg and hand-forged by Vermont artisans to order. Three thin stems drop down from a round canopy, each holding up a ring fame that can be repositioned as desired, holding small but potent lamping inside each rim under a curling strip of steel. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting