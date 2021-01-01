Origins Volume Control Tub and Shower Faucet

An evolution of our essential collection, the Origins Single Handle Tub and Shower Trim Kit now offers softer detailing with rounded features that give it a distinctive presence in any traditional bathroom. Plated in an abrasion resistant polished chrome finish over metal, this shower faucet is durable and functional, and backed for a lifetime. Easily switch between the round showerhead and the tub spout with the pull up water diverter on the tub spout. With our signature tri star handle design, the valve cover plate features etched hot and cold indicators. With an eco friendly low flow rate of 1.5 gallons per minute, some options of this single mode showerhead are WaterSense certified to conserve water without affecting performance, saving you money on your water bill. This model includes everything you need for quick installation. With features that are crafted to last and a style that is designed to please, the Symmons Origins Single Handle Wall Mounted Tub and Shower Trim Kit is a seamless addition to your shower for a lifetime and is backed by our technical support team and limited lifetime warranty. Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM