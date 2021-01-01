Natico Originals Wine Cooler Chillaerator, Pourer & Aerator, Bubble Gum

Natico Originals Bubble gum wine cooler chillaerator improves the taste of white wine. Chillaerator can be used to pour the wine and keeps the white wine cool for an hour or bring the red wine down to room temperature..Even white wine will taste better if aerated.Bubble Gum.Keeps white wine chilled for up to an hour, or bring down red wine to room temperature.It's great for both red and white wine.Put the stainless steel rod in the freezer, two hours before, screw onto aerator or pourer, put tightly on wine bottle, pour directly out of the chillaerator and enjoy.Natico Originals Bubble gum wine cooler chillaerator keeps the wine cool thus eliminating the need of ice bucket and it is ideal for both red wine and white wine..Here you'll find the ultimate scrapbooking paper in different LUX textures & colors! These 12 x 12 sheets are a great addition to your scrapbook pages & any other projects you may be working on!