Original Slim Nylon Bean Bag by Fatboy - Color: Green (SLM-LGR)

The Fatboy Original Slim Nylon Bean Bag from Fatboy offers cozy comfort in a simple package. A thinner update of Finnish designer Jukka SetÃ¤lÃ¤s 1998 design, it uses expanded polystyrene beads sewed securely inside a tough nylon bag to provide maximum comfort with an easily-cleaned stain and water-wicking surface that makes maintenance a breeze. This bag is an excellent addition for comfortable floor seating in a variety of living spaces, and shines when added to large furniture for extra cushioning. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Green.