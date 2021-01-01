KEY-BAK Original SD Retractable Keychain with 36 in. Retractable Cord, Chrome Front, Steel Belt Clip, 13 oz. Retraction, Black

The key retractor that got KEY-BAK started in 1948, the Original retractable key chain is a heavy duty key reel that is guaranteed to outlast the competition. The Original Series retractable key chain is popular because of its vintage look and the flexibility of customizing the reel to your specifications. Choose either the retractable 24" vintage steel chain or the retractable cord made with DuPont™ Kevlar® fiber. Next, choose between a classic cold-rolled steel chrome plated front or a more inconspicuous black vinyl cover. Lastly, choose how you'd like to secure your key reel, with either a stationary steel belt clip, a steel belt loop or a removable rotating belt clip. Although it is often copied, there has still never been another retractable key reel that matches the quality, durability or versatility of the Original KEY-BAK Retractable Key Chain. Gender: unisex. Age Group: kids.