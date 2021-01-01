Tide Original Scent Laundry Detergent PODS (20-Count) (6-Pack)

Advertisement
Tide PODS laundry detergent pacs offer surprisingly powerful clean in 1 step. Combining super concentrated detergent, extra odor fighters and extra stain removers, each capsule cleans, freshens and rejuvenates clothes for brighter brights and whiter whites. Small yet powerful, Tide PODS delivers 10X cleaning power in a convenient, pre-measured unit dose form. Also, thanks to the special film and HE Turbo technology with quick-collapsing suds, the capsules dissolve completely in all temperatures and do not produce excess suds.