From cool sun photos designs
Cool sun photos designs Original Photo of The Setting Sun Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This is just a real photo of the setting sun. Hazy sunset recorded in Northern Germany in March 2021. Geld Orange plain and simple. Just the sunset without animals, skyline or other frills as a silhouette. Round orange circle. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only