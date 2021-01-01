From k&h pet products
K&H Pet Products Original Pet Cot Replacement Cover (Cot Sold Separately) Gray/Black Mesh X -Large 32 X 50 Inches
Dog cot cover made of waterproof, heavy-denier fabricReplacement cover for raised dog bed helps pets stay cool with its mesh centerDurable & tested for strength, holds up to 200 poundsExchange covers in minutes. Includes cover only, frame is not includedGreat for indoor, outdoor and travel use and includes a one year manufacturer's limited warrantyCover measures 32 X 50 inches and fits any K&H X-Large Pet Cot frame