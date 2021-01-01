Original Outdoor Bean Bag by Fatboy - Color: Blue (JKTFLD2-STROB)

Unwind outdoors with Fatboys Original Outdoor Bean Bag. The outdoor version of the original is now suitable in the sun or snow made with durable weather resistant materials. This bean bag is easy to clean made with Sunbrella fabric that is water and stain resistant, making this piece worry free. Provides the ultimate comfort and mobility due to being filled with lightweight virgin polystyrene beads. Lounge outside in vibrant style. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Blue.