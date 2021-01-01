ScotchBlue Original Painter’s Tape is the tape that DIY painter’s and pros have loved for more than 30 years. Whether you’re protecting your wood trim, painted walls, tile floor, or glass windows, this versatile multi surface tape can stay on surfaces for up to 14 days and then removes easily without leaving any sticky residue behind. Help protect your surfaces while bringing your creative vision to life with the help of ScotchBlue Original Painter's Tape. ScotchBlue Original Multi-Surface 24-Pack 0.94-in x 60-yd Painters Tape | 2090-24EP6