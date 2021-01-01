Original Include Hook Mount for Wall or Car Cradle AAUXX Cell Phone Ring Grip Finger Holder Mobile Stand Kickstand iPhone Android Smartphones.

US designed product with guaranteed quality to last longer than any other ring holders. All passed internal swivel test over 100,000 times with 6 months guarantee. The patented friction hinge structure only by keeps its tension without letting itself loose. Wear an and enjoy tapping every corner of your smartphone only with a thumb. 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flip create better angles for you to watch the screen. AE(Adhesion Enhanced) film for safer grip! Use the included transparent plastic film to achieve better adhesion. It helps you to place the on a cell phone with the glass back or silicone cases. Want to remove your? You can restore the adhesiveness by washing with tap water. Clean off the dust and it will be as good as new. Place on the back of your smartphone or tablet. Your phone is secured on your hand by using AAUXX products.