Instinct Original Grain-Free Pate Real Chicken Recipe Wet Canned Cat Food, 5.5-oz, case of 12 + Instinct Freeze-Dried Raw Meals Grain-Free Cage-Free

Your feline friend’s wild side is craving the flavors of Instinct Original Grain-Free Pate Real Chicken Recipe Wet Canned Cat Food and Instinct Freeze-Dried Raw Meals Grain-Free Cage-Free Chicken Recipe Cat Food. This recipe features raw ingredients that have been freeze-dried to eliminate moisture and lock in all the powerful nutrients, making it easier for your pet to digest. The high–animal protein, grain-free, raw recipe is guided by Instinct’s belief in raw, and it's made especially for your cat to unlock his potential to thrive. It’s thoughtfully balanced with wholesome foods including real meat, fruits and vegetables in a delicious pate texture, along with natural sources of omega fatty acids to help promote a shiny coat and healthy skin.