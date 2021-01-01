From ess & craft

Original FT65 FT65R 144440 DualBand Rugged Compact Handheld Transceiver 5W 3 Year Warranty

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Offers up to 5W of output power along with lower power settings of 2.5W and 0.5W. Boasts an IP54 rating along with MIL-810-C, D and E. The big front internal speaker provides 1 full watt of powerful, crisp and clear audio The FT-65R features a newly designed large white background LED display The FT65R is supplied with a 1950mAh Li-Ion battery pack that is capable of over 9 hours of operation.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com