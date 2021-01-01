Original ebmpapst W2E250-HL06-01 Fan M2E068-CF AC 230V 127W 280X80MM Cooling Fan

Advertisement
Condition: 100% new and good quality. Brand: Ebmpapst; Model Number: W2E250-HL06-01; Blade material: Sheet steel, painted black;Motor bearing: Ball bearing;Size:250mm;Motor size:68;Weight:2.8 kg;Number of blades:7; Nominal voltage / VAC:230VAC;Degree of protection: IP44;Insulation class:'F';Frequency / Hz:50/60Hz;Speed (rpm) / min-1:2550- 2700min-1; Power input: 127-180W; Starting current / A:0.88A;Temperature Range: -25 ~ 60° C;Capacitor voltage: 400VDB; We are professional Fan supplier, All products are New original genuine. Please rest assured to purchase, About the product parameters, please check and understand them carefully, if not please feel free to contact us, we are pleased with serve for you.