Original Creality 12pcs Extruder Brass Nozzle MK Thread Printer Head 0.4mm Output for Creality CR-6 SE 3D Printer 1.75mm Filament
New designed MK nozzle is crafted with advanced processing technology, which makes the printing model more smooth and delicate. Made of high quality brass, durable, wear resistant and anti-corrosion. Smooth inner wall with less glitches, lower viscosity and smoother filament pushing. 0.4mm output diameter and M6 diameter external thread for connection. Compatible with Creality CR-6 SE 3D Printer and suitable for 1.75mm filament.