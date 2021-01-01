From original btc (davey lighting)
Original BTC (Davey Lighting) Wand LED Task Lamp - Color: Titanium
The Original BTC Wand LED Task Lamp is a highly engineered fixture designed to produce perfectly diffused task lighting. Part of the prestigious Beadlight collection”recently acquired by Original BTC in 2012”the Wand perfectly caters to functional needs, featuring a flexible arm and clean titanium structure. A patented diffusion system provides glare-free light from the long and slender head, bringing perfectly rendered LED light to your fingertips. Color: Titanium. Finish: Anodized Titanium