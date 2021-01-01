From original btc (davey lighting)
Original BTC (Davey Lighting) Oval Bulkhead Outdoor Wall Sconce with Eyelid Shield - Color: Brass
Directly referencing Britain's rich maritime history, the Original BTC/Davey Lighting Oval Bulkhead Outdoor Wall Sconce with Eyelid Shield could easily have been salvaged from an early 20th century ship. Die-cast metal is skillfully crafted in to the horizontal oval shape, complete with an eyelid shield and socket head screws. The frosted glass diffuser helps further diffuse the interior light source, while the top shield could make for a functional outdoor step or deck light. Color: Brass. Finish: Weathered Brass