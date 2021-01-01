Original BTC (Davey Lighting) Bankers LED Desk Lamp - Color: White

A contemporary take on a 20th-century classic. The Bankers LED Desk Lamp by Original BTC presents a traditional silhouette with fresh functionality. Made in the UK, it is steadied by a circular base of precisely-machined brass that contracts to a central point, extending up a single vertical stem that splits into opposing attachment points for its elegant shade. The shade itself is made of individually molded, fired, and polished bone china with a glossy surface that takes on a luminescent life of its own when lit from within by the integrated LED lamping. Color: White. Finish: Natural White with Satin Brass