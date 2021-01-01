Knork Original 4 Piece Dinner Knife Cutlery Utensil Flatware Set, Gloss Silver

Break out the Knork Original 4 Piece Dinner Knife Cutlery Utensil Flatware Set for a gorgeous addition to your simple and elegant dining set.This serving utensil set includes (4) dinner knives and matches with other Knork Original flatware sets. Each piece is made from tough, lightweight 18/10 stainless steel with a protective and fetching gloss silver finish. Each piece of silverware features smooth stem fingertip platforms and an ergonomic shape for a balanced design that wonât bend. With style and stability in mind, you'll be able to slice meat, butter rolls, cut vegetables, and more with these simple, stunning knives. For your convenience and easy cleanup after your meal, simply pop the dishwasher-safe utensils in the dishwasher. Whether you love to throw dinner parties or just want a reliable serving set, this Knork Original 4 Piece Dinner Knife Cutlery Utensil Flatware Set is a great way to expand your kitchen.