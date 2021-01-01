Original 1227 Task Light by Anglepoise - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (32065)

The Original 1227 Task Light from Anglepoise was initially designed in 1935 and has been reissued to celebrate its 75th anniversary. George Carwardine, working in the automotive industry, was tinkering in his shop and developed a spring which could be moved easily in every direction yet also remain rigid when held in position. This new spring was the basis for the 1227. The aluminum shade was developed to concentrate the beam of light on the task at hand and therefore could use a lesser wattage lamp. The arm, which is also made out of aluminum, lets one adjust the lamp at the appropriate height, and the entire structure is supported by a weighted table base. It is no wonder it did not take long for the public to realize the 1227 would work just as well for a reading lamp as it did for factory task lighting. Based in Britain, Anglepoise began as a metal spring and presswork company in 1855, evolved into creating lamps in the early 1930s, and today specializes in classic British design. Their modern creations are practical, energy efficient and durable, incorporating quality design and craftsmanshipâ€”a work ethic they have brought to their line of furniture as well. With selections like the iconic Original 1227 Task Light, based on a 1935 design, and the stylish Type 75 Light, Anglepoise's beloved lamps complement a variety of interiors. Color: Grey. Finish: Dove Grey