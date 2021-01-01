Origami Paper - Kaleidoscope Patterns - 6" - 96 Sheets: Tuttle Origami Paper: High-Quality Origami Sheets Printed with 8 Different Patterns: Instructions for 7 Projects Included (Other)

This pack contains 96 high-quality origami sheets printed with 8 colorfully wild kaleidoscope patterns. These striking patterns were chosen to enhance the creative work of origami artists and paper crafters. There's enough paper here to assemble amazing modular origami sculptures, distribute to students for a class project, or put to a multitude of other creative uses. This origami paper pack includes: 96 sheets of high-quality origami paper 8 colorful kaleidoscope designs and patterns Small 6x6 inch squares Instructions for 7 easy projects