Origami Case Compatible with Kobo Libra H2O Slim Premium PU Leather Cover with Stand Cosmic Nature BlueGreyBlack

COMPATIBILITY: Made to fit Kobo Libra H2O LEATHER LOOK: eReader case is made of durable synthetic leather featuring cosmic nature design with soft interior to protect against shocks, falls, drops, scratches and bumps CLEVER DESIGN: Different folds make it possible to fold the case like an origami and set up a stand for your e-Reader DOUBLE SIDED: With this case, your device can open like a book and is always protected on both sides MAGNETIC CLOSURE: Strong magnets snap the protective cover shut to keep e-book firmly in place and protected