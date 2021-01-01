Oriental Traditional Floral Damask Indoor Area Rug, Light Blue, 7' X 9'

Classic and timeless, the Fowler Indoor Area Rug adds a sophisticated touch to your favorite living space. Crafted from premium 100-percent Polypropylene fibers, this rug can handle the busiest rooms of your home while remaining cozy underfoot. The intricate floral damask pattern is available in your choice of four neutral colorways that are sure to blend effortlessly with any modern, traditional, rustic, or bohemian interior. The 0.31-inch rug thickness cleans easily, can easily fit under most doors, and allows chairs sitting atop this rug to slide easily. Finished with a well-made jute backing, this rug is a long-lasting and durable option for homes with children and pets.