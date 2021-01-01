Navy Blue Oriental Rug Mousepad Turkish Style Miniature Carpet Mousemat

The top of each mouse pad is a velvet-style fabric with the detailed design of an Oriental/Turkish rug. This gives the carpet a very soft and authentic look. The white fringes on each end make these minis realistic and fun. The back of each mouse mat is a thin rubber backing to keeps the mouse pad flat on the surface, and also prevents the mat from slipping and moving. The size of each mouse pad, including fringes is 10' x 7' (25cm x 17cm) 1/16' thick. Each mouse pad is individually packaged which makes this mouse mat a great gift, for all computer and laptop users, kids and adults The colors do not fade and the surface rug can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth.